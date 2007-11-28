Amtran denies agreement with<br>Foxconn, about LCD TV production

Latest market speculations indicated that Amtran Technology has signed an agreement with Foxconn Electronics for LCD TV production for the 26-inch LCD TV.

Scottie Chiu Amtran spokesperson denied the speculation. He explaned to local media that the company has not signed any agreement with Foxconn.



According to Chinese-language Apple Daily, Foxconn is thinking to enter China through different ways. The entrance in the country is including partnering with China TV brands. Another option is by introducing Vizio-branded TVs in China. The Chinese-language Apple Daily pointed out that Foxconn has not finalized its plans yet.