Farnell extends distribution with Littlefuse

Premier Farnell plc. has signed a new deal with Littlefuse extending their franchise agreement into Europe and Asia Pacific.

Through the agreement Farnell will be stocking over 700 different Littelfuse products, including fuses and varistors. The agreement further underlines Farnell’s strategy of internationalising its multi-channel business model, reaching out into new countries and offering electronic design engineers the latest technologies.



Stephan Schneider, Distribution Manager Europe at Littlefuse said, “Farnell is an important partner for small quantities and wide distribution of products to the electronic design engineering community all over Europe and Asia Pacific.”



Marianne Culver, Group Director and Senior VP Global Electronics Supplier Management at Premier Farnell Plc added: “Extending this agreement is in line with our internationalisation strategy and underlines the importance of our special relationship with Littelfuse, both now and into the future.”