Former Wagon boss joins FCI

Pierre Vareille will be stepping down as Group Chief Executive at Wagon on 30 November 2007 and join on December 1 as the Chief Operating Officer's at connector maker FCI.

Pierre joined Wagon in May 2004 and, despite challenging market conditions has overseen a successful transformation of the Group through the adoption of its operational excellence programmes and the integration of the Oxford Automotive acquisition. Pierre will be based at FCI’s headquartered in France. He will report directly to Jean-Lucien Lamy, Chairman and CEO of FCI.