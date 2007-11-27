Titan Global Holdings plan to spin<br>out Titan's Electronics Group

Titan Global Holdings has released its definitive strategic plan to spin out Titan’s Electronics Group.

The announcement follows Titan's acquisition of the various secured debt and equity instruments secured with the assets of Nexus Nano Electronics, Inc.



Titan intends to exercise its legal rights as its lender to obtain ownership of Nexus' assets. Titan will combine Nexus with the operations of its Titan Electronics Group, creating synergies and efficiencies. Titan Electronics Group includes its legacy PCB divisions of Titan PCB East and Titan PCB West.



According to Management, a spin-off would be accomplished through the pro rata dividend of 100% of Titan EG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Titan, to all shareholders of record on the record date set by Titan. The Company will file a Form 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will make application for admission to the NASDAQ stock exchange of Titan EG.



While the strategic plan to spin out Titan EG was approved in January of this year, the fulfillment of this plan was delayed while Titan focused on completion of its recent acquisitions of Appalachian Oil Company and USA Detergents and analyzed merger and acquisition candidates that best complement the core electronics division operations and assets. These efforts resulted in Titan's Nexus transaction last week.



The spin-off will allow the Company to accelerate strategic transaction flow at all remaining divisions, which the Company believes will significantly build overall shareholder value.



Today Titan Electronics Group operates two subsidiaries -- Titan PCB East, Inc. and Titan PCB West -- that specialize in the manufacturing of advanced circuit boards and other advanced technology products for the military and other high-tech clients, such as Textron, generating record revenues in 2006.