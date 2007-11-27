Rutronik and Schurter sign European contract

German based Rutronik and Schurter have signed a European-wide franchise contract. Rutronik takes on the distribution of the entire product range of Schurter.

The conclusion of the distribution contract strengthens Schurter's sales network in Central European and Eastern European countries through a strategically important distribution partnert.



"We are happy to have found a partner in RUTRONIK who will open many new opportunities in this important market" says Hans-Rudolf Schurter, President of the Board of Directors of Schurter Holding. "As manufacturers of high-quality products with production sites in Europe and Asia, we are convinced that our products will solidify and expand our market position."



Joerg Ciper, Marketing Director Electromechanical Components at Rutronik, also sees great opportunities in the cooperation of both companies: "Schurter is a renowned manufacturer who optimally supplements our existing range of products. In addition to the signed franchise contract, the distributor will open up access to industrial customers for the manufacturer. The synergies resulting from our cooperation allow both contract partners to react with a greater degree of flexibility on market needs and developments" ends Joerg Ciper.