Fuba’s plant in Dresden expand capacity

German based PCB producer Fuba has expanded multilayer-press capacity in the Dresden plant and has also increased testing capacity of automatic optical inspection systems in the plant.

This development is the reason why the multilayer production inevitable had to be expanded. The Adara 48-press-system is being used to capacity, with about 21 shifts a week.



A new Adara 52-press-system with a built up made up of a hot press, a cold press and a lay-up station, was implemented. A new Monolampress and a new Indubond 130 was also installed. The Indubond 130, as a system for the registration and weldation of the multilayers, will replace the old machines.



Two INSPIRE-AOI-inspection systems linked together (automatic optical inspection), were transferred to the Dresden plant from the Gittelde plant in order to increase AOI inspection capacity in Dresden.