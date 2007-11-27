Lockhead Martin & Sanmina-SCI in agreement

Lockheed Martin and Sanmina-SCI have signed a teaming agreement to compete for the U.S. Army program to upgrade thousands of existing tanks, trucks and tactical wheeled vehicles with a next-generation digital intercommunications system.

Lockheed Martin Systems Integration in Owego, NY, will be prime contractor and systems integrator with principal subcontractor Sanmina-SCI’s Defense and Aerospace Systems Division, Huntsville, AL. Together, the two companies will offer an enhanced tactical vehicle version of Sanmina-SCI’s proven TOCNET intercommunication system for the Army’s Vehicular Intercommunication System – Extended (VIS-X) competition.



Winner of the $3.5 billion VIS-X contract will integrate and support intercom systems in 54,000 vehicles worldwide, among them Abrams tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, up-armored HMMWVs and Army-operated commercial trucks. The VIS-X solution will provide vehicle crews with improvements in speech intelligibility and hearing protection, and will enable true on-the-move, command-and-control, over-the-horizon data and voice communications.



