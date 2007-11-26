Exception wins new contract

UK based EMS /PCB producer Exception is expanding its offshoring operation to accommodate £2.8 million of new contract wins for its value added reseller (VAR) business.

Craig Wright, chief executive of Exception, said the company’s expansion showed that the future remained bright for UK-based electronics manufacturers: “This expansion is a natural progression of the increased activity we are currently seeing within our domestic market and reinforces our total offering for clients, from design for manufacture and prototype fabrication, through to high mix, low volume production. We are constantly alert to new opportunities to deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions to our clients throughout the world. By increasing our offshoring operation, we will enhance our ability to support high tech, quick turn PCB manufacture at stable volumes on behalf of our client base across a number of sectors.”



The company has announced the appointment of Mark Tinsley as systems architect director to head up Exception EOS, the company’s outsourcing business model for products complementary to its thriving printed circuit board (PCB) business. Tinsley joins the company from Solectron Corporation, where he held the post of business development manager for North & Central Europe, and boasts an extensive history in the electronics industry.