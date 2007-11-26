Europe is a huge Automotive hub

evertiq did an interview with Agilent Technology's Mr. Daniel Mak, Vice President & General Manager Measurement Systems Division on the company's Manufacturing Test and Inspection Business in Europe.

According to Mr. Mak, the manufacturing business in Europe is still growing and especially in the Automotive sector it keeps on growing very strong. Also Eastern Europe is seen as a strong region due to the many new R&D centers and manufacturing plants that are establishing there.



In Europe the growth is in all regions equally and not in any specific area. The Manufacturing Systems Division of Agilent has approximately 10% growth per year in all regions, according to Mr. Mak. From the full portfolio of Test and Inspection systems for the electronics Manufacturing Industry there is currently no specific product that is doing better on the market than others. "We need to have an equal balanced portfolio of products to attract our EMS, OEM and ODM

customers" according to Mr. Mak.



Today the Manufacturing Systems Division of Agilent consists of 70% standard platforms and 30% customized platforms.