Nokia shuts down five offices in Russia

Mobile phone maker Nokia will shut down five of its seven offices in Russia.

In 2008 only the office in Moscow and Novosibirsk will remain. With the closure of the five offices the company will save up to $3 million.



The company has decided to close the following offices Samara, Krasnodar, Vladivostok, Ekaterinburg and St. Petersburg, kommersant reports. Our Moscow office will be in charge of cooperating with European Russia, while the one in Novosibirsk will support retailers from Urals to Vladivostok,” explaned Victoria Eremina, PR manager at Nokia Russia and CIS.