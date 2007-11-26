Eltest to sell Prism Sound's products in Hungary

Hungarian based Eltest has been appointed as distributor for Prism Sound full range of audio test and measurement products.

Daróczi Dezső explains that “The Prism Sound range of test and measurement products, which includes the internationally acclaimed dScope Series III Audio Analyzer, fits perfectly with its existing product portfolio and is already generating plenty of interest from the Hungarian market”.



Eltest was established in 2003 as the official Hungarian distributor for LeCroy, however the company now offers products from producers such as Tabor Electronics, EMC Partners, GW Instek, Pacific Power Surce and Lambda, Broadcastbuyer reports. Customers are such as National Communications Authority, T-com, T-Mobile, Vodafone, HungaroControl, Antenna Hungária, the Hungarian Army, BONN, GE Hungary, National Instruments, Elcoteq, Flextronics, Jabil, Solectron, Epcos, Tyco, Bosch, Blaupunkt, Philips, Continental Temic, Continental Teves and Audi.