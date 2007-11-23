New UL standard for LED

New UL standard for Safety for Light Emitting Diode (LED) Light Sources for use in Lighting Products.

US based testing and certification organization Underwriters Laboratories has concluded the process to form a Standards Technical Panel (STP) to be the consensus body for the development of the proposed first edition of UL 8750, the Standard for Safety for Light Emitting Diode (LED) Light Sources for use in Lighting Products.



The group is currently comprised of 43 individuals representing LED Manufacturers, OEMs, Supply chain, Commercial / industrial users, Retailers, Inspectors, Government Agencies, Testing Laboratories, Standards organizations and Consumers.