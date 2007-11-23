Nichia wins LED patent ruling against Everlight

LED maker Nichia has won a patent dispute in a Taiwanese court that will see its rival Everlight Electronic Co., Ltd. pay around $2.5 million in damages.

The judgment from Taiwan Banchiao District Court o said that certain LED products supplied by Everlight have infringed upon Taiwanese Design Patent owned by Nichia Corporation. As a consequence, Everlight and its statutory representative shall jointly pay a damage compensation in an amount of around US$2.5 million to Nichia. Nichia filed the lawsuit with a damage claim against Everlight in 2006. The design patent concerned in the judgment against Everlight relates to an LED product used in mobile equipment such as cellular phones, where the LED is the backlight source of the LCD panel.



Nichia owns a number of counterpart patents in other countries, and is enforcing the US counterparts against Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd., a Korean company. This case is currently pending before the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.