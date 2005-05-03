Atmel and KETI continue cooperation

Atmel®, a developer and fabricator of advanced semiconductor solutions, and the Korea Electronics Technology Institute (KETI) have signed a letter of interest planning for further cooperation in the field of digital broadcasting standards such as DAB, DMB and DRM.

Focus of the cooperation is the upcoming technical revolution in broadcasting, where existing analog standards such as AM/FM and analog TV will be replaced and enhanced by new digital standards.



Promoted and organized by both the German and the Korean Governments, this recent agreement was signed during the Techno Caravan “Korea to Germany” in Frankfurt/ Germany April 12th to April 14th. This technology event was led by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Energy (MOCIE) of the Republic of Korea, and the Industrie- und Handelskammer (IHK, German Chamber of Industry and Commerce), fostering the spirit of partnership between German and Korean companies in various technology segments. Both Atmel and KETI agreed to exchange information and to cooperate closely in several areas.



Both parties have been working together for several years in similar areas and have established cooperation including the exchange of information and documents, and visits of scientists and technical personnel. “We are looking forward to jointly developing the Korean market for digital broadcasting through close cooperation, sharing of information and resources, promoting joint ventures as well as by providing counseling and support to the local companies evaluating technology,” said Hartmut Fischer, Atmel's Head of BC Communications.