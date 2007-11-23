Electronics Production | November 23, 2007
Harting creates 425 jobs in Germany & abroad
In the past financial year HARTING employed a total of 425 new staff. By the end of the period the number of employees worldwide had risen by 17.5 % from 2,434 to 2,859.
The average workforce in the course of the year rose 11.2 % to 2,601 (previous year: 2,382). The expansion of production in Sibiu, Romania and Zhuhai, China was largely responsible for these increases, along with increased employment at plants in Germany. In Romania a total of 260 workers who had previously been employed on temporary contracts were given permanent employment, while in Asia 28 staff were employed. In Espelkamp and Minden alone, 106 new jobs were created in a demonstration of HARTING’s commitment to manufacturing in Germany.
HARTING is investing intensively in employee training. To further expand the training available in Espelkamp, a new training center is currently being developed. Over EUR 2 million is being invested in integrating all areas of training with the object of further increasing the level of qualification open to HARTING’s junior employees.
At the close of its 2006 / 2007 financial year the HARTING Technology Group based in Espelkamp in Eastern Westphalia has reports double-digit growth for the period from October 1, 2006 to September 30, 2007. With worldwide sales valued at EUR 345 million, HARTING has continued the positive trend in its business, increasing turnover by more than 10 %. In its previous year the Technology Group achieved a total of EUR 313 million. The continuing weakness of the US dollar and Japanese yen had a noticeable effect: Had exchange rates remained unchanged since last year, the increase in sales would have been approaching 12 %.
Sales in the markets targeted by the HARTING Technology Group increased substantially as planned in the past financial year. Sales in Europe came in at EUR 259 million, up by 10 % over the year before. In Germany and the other countries of Europe, HARTING continued to expand its market position, particularly in the field of connectors, system components and solutions such as cabling and circuit board systems. In an increasingly competitive environment, HARTING’s practice of cooperating closely with its customers even at the project planning stage brought substantial positive benefits. Customer demand for HARTING’s services as a system supplier confirm the success of the company’s chosen orientation.
The development in the Asian market has been good. With sales up 16 % HARTING is consistently enhancing its market penetration in this region. In order to respond proportionately to rising demand for industrial connectors and components for the telecommunications market in Asia, in October 2007 HARTING commissioned a new production plant in Zhuhai (China). In the first stage of development some EUR 12 million has been invested in the new facility in the Zhuhai Hi-tech Innovation Coast industrial park. Products for the mechanical engineering, energy, robotics + automation, transport and telecommunications segments are being manufactured in a plant which currently has around 20,000 m² floor space. The plant also serves as a logistics hub for the Asia region. “For the HARTING Technology Group, Asia is a particularly important market in which we can see huge potential. HARTING has established itself in the region and our clear aim is to become the market leader in Asia,” explained Dietmar Harting.
Also in financial year 2006 / 2007, HARTING opened a new plant in the Romanian town of Sibiu. The company is developing its capacity for labor-intensive assembly work in Romania. This in turn will also help to safeguard jobs in Germany. The Technology Group has subsidiaries in Sibiu manufacturing industrial connectors and preformed cables for medical, telecoms and industrial applications. In addition, magnet systems for the automotive industry as well as tool molds are produced in Sibiu.
