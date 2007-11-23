Toshiba & Semitron sign deal

Toshiba’s announces agreement with Semitron in line with strategy to grow application solutions via European distribution channel. Agreement in Germany and Switzerland based on technical design in capabilities.

Toshiba Electronics Europe (TEE) has expanded its distribution channel in central Europe by signing a franchise distribution agreement with technical distributor Semitron W. Röck GmbH. The agreement will cover Germany and Switzerland and is in line with TEE’s plans to grow European sales through the distribution channel.

Under the terms of the new agreement Semitron will offer Toshiba’s full range of semiconductor technologies. This range includes discrete components, Optoelectronics, power semiconductors, microcontrollers, motor drive products, LED drivers and other System LSI solutions. A key reason for appointing Semitron was the distributor’s technical design in capabilities, including a strong technical marketing, field sales and applications force throughout Germany and Switzerland.



Colin Binks is Toshiba Electronics Europe’s general manager for the Channel Foundation Segment and is responsible for the company’s European distribution activities. He states: “The focus of our product portfolio for the industrial distribution market has moved from standard and commodity components to application orientated technologies. These technologies require increased design and solutions support and Semitron’s technical capabilities match this requirement perfectly.”



Jürgen Rohland, Semitron’s Sales and Marketing Manager adds: “Toshiba’s semiconductor technologies complement the existing Semitron portfolio. Combining these technologies with our technical coverage across Germany and Switzerland allows us to significantly enhance the application solutions available to customers in both these countries.”