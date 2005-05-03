Kimball selects Aegis for streamlining productivity

Aegis Industrial Software Corporation, a specialist in Manufacturing Information Management Systems announced that Kimball Electronics Group, plans to purchase Aegis NPI and MES software modules for all divisions.

Greg Carmer, CAD/CAM Engineering & Document Control Manager, Kimball Electronics Group, said, "We're beginning an international rollout. We have plants in Poland and Thailand and Mexico, two plants in Jasper and one in Auburn Indiana. We're 'going live' with the software in Thailand by the end of June following the successful implementation at Poland in March. We're doing a phased approach to the software, choosing those plants that would most benefit from the capabilities -- the one's that have the most urgent business needs. The goal is to be totally 'live' with the capabilities to use the Aegis software in all of our plants within one year and then add additional capabilities over the next three years."



Kimball has currently selected Aegis CircuitCAM, CheckPoint, Fusion iServer and iView modules with multiple machine interfaces for this project.