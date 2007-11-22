Foxconn invests in a new plant in south China

EMS provider Foxconn plans to invest more than $500 million in building a new plant in southern China.

The new plant is expected to start operating in the third quarter of 2008. Location will be in the southern city of Huizhou. With this investment the company will delete pressure off the Shenzhen plant which at the moment is operating at full capacity, Reuters reports. Eventually this plant is expected to become Foxconn’s main southern Chinese manufacturing operation.