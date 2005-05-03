Marconi removes 3000 jobs in the UK

According to the news service Total Telecom, Marconi is expected to cut down staff by a maximum of 3000 workers in the United Kingdom, following the announcement last week that Marconi had not been selected as a preferred supplier for BT's next generation 21st Century Network project.

Marconi reports that it clearly recognises the need to refocus its business in the light of BT's decision and recent trends in the global telecoms equipment market. In addition to this, management is reviewing the resource and headcount in each of its activities, particularly in the UK, and will announce shortly the result of this review together with the associated cost savings and level of headcount reduction. A spokesperson for Marconi, tell Total Telecom that 3000 employees will be removed from Marconi’s UK operations. According to BBC, BT accounts for 25% of Marconi's work in the UK.



Marconi Corporation plc is a global telecommunications equipment, services and solutions company. The company's core business is the provision of innovative and reliable optical networks, broadband routing and switching, broadband access technologies and services. The company's customer base includes many of the world's largest telecommunications operators.