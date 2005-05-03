Electronics Production | May 03, 2005
IPC help OEMs in need of EMS provider
Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) considering outsourcing their electronics manufacturing have much to consider. Although the decision may start with raw manufacturing cost, other costs such as transportation, travel, cash flow and opportunity cost due to timing must also be considered.
Next comes effective evaluation of an electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company’s capabilities and making the right fit from company size and geographic location to cultural issues and technology.
To help OEMs with their strategic outsourcing decisions, IPC – Association Connecting Electronics Industries® offers a “how-to” guide titled, “How to Begin the Process of Selecting an EMS Provider.”
Developed by the IPC EMS Management Council, the guide covers definitions of strategic outsourcing, identifies core competencies of EMS providers, weighs offshore vs. domestic manufacturing options, offers tips on EMS provider corporate culture, and more.
“EMS companies have transformed themselves from simple ‘board stuffers’ to companies offering a complete range of services including product design and product build,” says Art Rutledge, president, Fawn Electronics Company and IPC EMS Management Council Steering Committee member. He adds, “I urge all OEMs seeking a qualified EMS provider to choose carefully. Making the wrong choice could ultimately damage your working relationships with customers and your reputation in the market. IPC’s guide should help OEMs make the right decision.”
IPC is a global trade association based in North America, dedicated to the competitive excellence and financial success of its more than 2,200 member companies, which represent all facets of the electronic interconnection industry, including design, printed circuit board manufacturing and electronics assembly.
