In Q3 semiconductor manufacturing<br>equipment reached $11.13 billion

SEMI reports that the worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings reached $11.13 billion in the third quarter of 2007.

The billings figure is one percent greater than the second quarter of 2007 and about one percent greater than the same quarter a year ago. The data is gathered in cooperation with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) from more than 150 global equipment companies that provide data on a monthly basis.SEMI also reported worldwide semiconductor equipment bookings of US$8.93 billion in the third quarter of 2007. The figure is 23 percent less than the same quarter a year ago, and 10 percent less than the bookings figure for the second quarter of 2007.“The industry continues to see modest quarterly growth in billings,” said Stanley T. Myers, president and CEO of SEMI. “While bookings appear to have peaked for the year, some regions, specifically Taiwan and China, are expected to experience significant growth given the strength of the first two quarters.”The quarterly billings data by region in millions of U.S. dollars, year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter growth rates by region are as follows: