Medical company builds plant in Russia

Numotech a US based company is building a plant for the manufacture of special medical equipment in the town of Kasli, Chelyabinsk Region, Russia.

Four types of invalid care products will be produced at the plant, such as back support systems, anti-decubitus cushions, and oxygen concentrators. Products that are produced in the plant will be sold on the Russian and US markets, bbj reports. In summer 2008 the construction will commence. The plant is expected to start production in summer of 2009. The total investment in the plant is $20 million.