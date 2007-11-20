German interest in bankrupt Swedish PCB firm

Swedish PCB provider Elektrotryck with 35 employees at Ekero outside of Stockholm has attracted some foreign PCB companies as possible take-over candidates.

Two companies are according to the bankruptcy administrator interested in taking over Elektrotryck. So far a German PCB firm and a UK based PCB firm have been in contact with Elektrotryck. Which one the English firm may be is yet unknown but according to evertiq’s sources this week on Wednesday or Thursday Berlin-based Andus Electronic GmbH will make a visit at Elektrotryck's plant in Sweden.



PCB provider Andus Electronic GmbH has 65 employees at its 6000 sqm large facility in Berlin, Germany.