El buys four more Schmoll maschines

Dave Howard, Vice President and COO for Bürkle North America’s FabFour Group, has announced that Endicott Interconnect Technologies has placed an order for another four MX-1 XXL drilling machines from Schmoll Maschinen in Germany.

They have chosen a mix of single station, single head machines and also single station dual head machines (one drilling and one routing) with the added option of vision. EI now has a total of 8 units from Schmoll.



Schmoll, located near Frankfurt, Germany is part of Bürkle’s FabFour Machinery Alliance consisting of Bürkle Lamination and Coating Systems.