Siemens to take after Ericsson

Siemens is likely to take after Ericsson in their mobile business strategy by finding a mobile partner.

Ericsson's joint venture with Sony turned out to be a successful strategy. According to the Swedish site www.idg.se Siemens is now hoping to achive the same benefits with this kind of mobile business and is now therefore looking for a possible partner.



During the past few years Siemens has posted great losses. During the decline in the Siemens mobile business the rumours of thinkable buyers of Siemens's mobile unit have started to accelerate but the CEO of Siemens gives his promises about that Siemens's mobiles will be sold under the name Siemens even in the future.