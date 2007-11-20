REVISED: X-Line to conduct online SMT auction on November 27th, 2007

UPDATED 10:48 An earlier press release erroneously indicated the possible closure of the Pécs site. This sale is only for redundant and under-utilized equipment.

X-line Asset Management has announced it will conduct an online auction of select surplus assets of a SMT facility in Pecs, Hungary for Elcoteq, SE on November 27th, 2007. As part of its investment into new generation technology, Elcoteq’s Hungarian operation is offering a large lot of SMT assembly equipment including HS, F and S series placement machines, ovens, paste printers and related assets. Featured equipment by Siemens, Panasonic, Universal, Speedline, Vitronics, JOT, Asys, and Agilent.