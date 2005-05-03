Sign-off from RoHS directive

Several members from the Swedish Electronics Industry Union (Elektronikindustriföreningen), said that many component distributors have signed-off from their responsibility to the RoHS directive.

Therefore the Elektronikindustriföreningen gives recommendations to all their members to be cautious about what the conditions are between buyer and supplier. The members are also recommended to apply this statement to the order; The component distributor is responsible for the ordered products to comply with the RoHS directive 2002/95/EG.



The Elektronikindustriföreningen also recommends their members to pay attention if there isn't anything else written in the returning order confirmation. In that case you have to object to that writing. The last word is the final.