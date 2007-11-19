Incap appoints General Manager for India

Mr. Jarmo Kolehmainen has been appointed to General Manager, Incap Indian operations and Managing Director of the Group's subsidiary Incap Contract Manufacturing Services Private Limited as from 1 January 2008.

Jarmo Kolehmainen will be located in Bangalore and he reports to Incap Group's President & CEO Juhani Hanninen. Kolehmainen will transfer to Incap from the task of Managing Director of Perlos Telecommunication and Electronic Components (India) Pvt. Ltd. He has been working with Perlos since 1999 in diverse management positions in Assembly Solutions and Automation businesses among others. During his international career he has started and managed business operations in India, Asia and in Europe. In addition to his business responsibilities he has also been in charge of the building project of Perlos factory in India and of other tasks relating to starting operations there. He has further been responsible for process development, sales promotion and design operations.