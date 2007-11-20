Foxconn and Governor of St. Petersburg sign agreement

The governor of Saint Petersburg and Mr. Terri Gu, founder and chairman of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (Foxconn), signed an agreement about the intentions of a collaboration.

Arrival of Foxconn in Russia has been taken by open arms in the country. The company has received resetting to zero of duties for importing by the governor of Saint Petersburg, Cnews reports. In October the Hon Hai Precision Industry Co which owns Foxconn, saw monthly non-combined turnover amount to approximately US$4.05 billion, up 43.37% on a year-on-year and hitting a historical high for four consecutive months, Cens reports.