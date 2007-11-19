Sanmina-SCI's Tourlaville<br>plant to close down

evertiq.com has reported earlier that EMS provider Sanmina-SCI may close the plant Tourlaville, France. According to the latest information the company plans to close the plant in February or March 2008.

Today the Tourlaville plant employes 300 people. The factory was purchased by Sanmina-SCI from Alcatel in 2002. The plant is the last that Sanmina-SCI has in France. Sanmina-SCI has already closed the factories in Grenoble and Châteaudun, AFP reports.



Lionel Guillard, secretary of the work's council and CFDT elected official told AFP that the company had delocalized its production to Hungary in particular and also Thailand.



The management of the company was not reachable on Friday, however a document was given out. Since the beginning of last week, the employees of the factory stopped the production in order to protest against the closure, Daily-bourse reports. evertiq.com has been in contact with Sanmina-SCI but no comments were given.