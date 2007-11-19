New demo system for Lloyd Doyle in Korea

Lloyd Doyle has announced a new demonstration and benchmark facility at its Korea branch in Seoul.

A new LD 6000X4 redline system has been installed to promote the company’s AOT equipment to the Korean pcb manufacturers.



Peter Coakley, Lloyd Doyle Sales Director commented “This facility gives us a solid base for benchmarking in Korea and Asia offering the latest technology in that high-technology sector of the market. The Korean pcb manufacturers have high expectations which redline is capable of delivering”