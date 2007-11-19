First Australian contract for Solon

Berlin-based Solon is to install its first power station in Australia. Solon holds a 19 percent share in the Australian company.

The project is being subsidized by the Australian Ministry for Industry to the tune of AUD 20 million. The overall investment is AUD 60 million. The Hunter Valley solar park will be constructed in Port Stephens in New South Wales. The main customer for the solar energy produced there will be the town of Port Stephens itself and part of the electricity will be fed into the local grid. The solar power station will use Solon--Mover photovoltaic tracking systems.