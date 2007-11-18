Stoneridge to transfer production<br>to Estonia and China

EMS provider Stoneridge plans to shut down or cut back some of its older plants and transfer production to Estonia and China.

The company plans to close the plant in Sarasota, Florida and roll back production in England, BBC reports. After which the company will transfer production to China and Estonia. By the end of 2008 this will be completed. The company said the plant's cost profile was too high to sustain production in a global market.