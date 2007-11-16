Productronica 2007, final report

A total of 1,484 exhibitors from 35 countries, including global companies such as ERSA, Fuji, Komax, Panasonic, Rohde & Schwarz, Rohwedder, Samsung, Siemens A&D and Tyco Electronics, displayed technology and numerous world firsts at Productronica 2007.

45% of all visitors came from other countries (2005: 41%), and consequently Productronica 2007 was again able to increase the share of international visitors. The same applies to international exhibitors, which substantially exceeded the 38% of 2005 with 40% this year.



A slight decline in the number of visitors from Germany and consequently the overall number of trade visitors to a bit more than 40,000 (2005: 43,113) can be attributed to the current strike of train engine-drivers and the surprising strong onset of winter weather. An indication for this is the 15% higher number of pre-registrations compared to Productronica 2005, which were received in advance of the trade fair.



The fact that large sections of the electronics production industry were in a good mood was confirmed not only by almost all exhibitors and visitors, but also by the market figures presented by the industry associations VDMA and ZVEI before and during the trade fair. For example, German manufacturers of electronic production equipment alone expect a two-digit sales growth for the coming year according to the Productronic Association in VDMA. According to estimates of the ZVEI Association Electronic Components and Systems, the global market for electronic components will grow by 6% to more than 410 billion US dollars in 2008, of course with positive effects on the manufactures of facilities and systems for electronics production.



The special exhibition focal points of mircoproduction, photovoltaics and organic electronics were well received. In addition to the cited areas, the portfolio of Productronica ranges from production technologies for semiconductors, displays and circuit boards to material processing and placement technology, product finishing and all the way to measuring and testing technology and quality assurance.



The impressive number of business transactions, which were concluded at the trade fair, is also proof of this. Kim Sauer, European Marketing Manager, Universal Instruments GmbH, confirms: “We are especially pleased this year about the fact that we concluded many sales contracts and could even make a few direct sales at our booth.”



At the Productronica 2007 Executive Round Table, which received a lot of attention on the first trade fair day, top-rate representatives of globally companies discussed the very varied challenges and opportunities of the electronics industry in China, India and Eastern Europe as well as the future target markets of the industry. Conclusion: China still plays a leading role as previously both as production country and as market and provides a lot more opportunities than risks for all who become involved there. This has also been attested by the increasing R&D as well as service activities of global players in this economic region. India (still) has a strongly subordinate role compared to China, but has unbelievable potential both as a software development and electronics production site and market in the near future. Eastern Europe is less significant with respect to volume, but it has advantages with respect to the closeness of ways of thinking and its closer geographic location.