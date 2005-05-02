Sanmina-SCI in talk of selling plant

According to sources, Segerstrom Automotive, a Swedish subsidiary of Sanmina-SCI, has received a bid on its plant, located in southern Sweden.

A foreign investor has placed a bid on the whole plant, according to Swedish trade magazine “siftidningen”. Sanmina-SCI is expected to answer whether or not it’s interested in the deal. The investor is unknown at this time.