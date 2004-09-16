Electronics Production | September 16, 2004
No barrier to entry at 90nm design rules
Graham Curren, founder of Sondrel Ltd, a European backend IC design consultancy, claims that with mask costs decreasing and design experience growing, that there is no longer any barrier to entry for companies wishing to use 90nm IC design processes.
He explains: “Designers want to take advantage of the shrinking die sizes and lower power consumption that 90nm technology delivers. But until recently, there have been two significant barriers to entry: cost and design cycle time due to the increased complexity of the layout.” One of those factors, cost, is being significantly reduced as 90nm mask prices have halved.
Continues Curren: “As 90nm becomes accepted as a more stable node, mask and other associated costs are falling. The other big stumbling block has been a lack of expertise in the new design challenges that users of 90nm design rules face.” Noise, On Chip Variation (OCV), and leakage are the biggest issues. Whereas at larger geometries these were often regarded as insignificant effects – or more commonly, not identified amongst other yield worries – at 90nm, it is essential to consider and make provision for inaccuracies caused by noise and OCV.
Another issue is design size. Whereas 90nm designs may well include many million standard cells, EDA tools, according to Curren, are still only realistically capable of handling blocks of up to 2-300 000 cells, which means that careful partitioning and hierarchical implementation must be performed.
Increasing design complexity has led to an increasing trend for companies to use specialist, expert consultancies. Details Curren: “Most of our customers are either using 90nm processing already, or they plan to within six months, and they are very keen to work with companies who have been successful in overcoming the unique challenges that this technology presents. We have five 90nm chips taped out and are working on three more.”
Continues Curren: “As 90nm becomes accepted as a more stable node, mask and other associated costs are falling. The other big stumbling block has been a lack of expertise in the new design challenges that users of 90nm design rules face.” Noise, On Chip Variation (OCV), and leakage are the biggest issues. Whereas at larger geometries these were often regarded as insignificant effects – or more commonly, not identified amongst other yield worries – at 90nm, it is essential to consider and make provision for inaccuracies caused by noise and OCV.
Another issue is design size. Whereas 90nm designs may well include many million standard cells, EDA tools, according to Curren, are still only realistically capable of handling blocks of up to 2-300 000 cells, which means that careful partitioning and hierarchical implementation must be performed.
Increasing design complexity has led to an increasing trend for companies to use specialist, expert consultancies. Details Curren: “Most of our customers are either using 90nm processing already, or they plan to within six months, and they are very keen to work with companies who have been successful in overcoming the unique challenges that this technology presents. We have five 90nm chips taped out and are working on three more.”
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments