PCB market growth to continue

According to VdL and ZVEI the German industry associates believes that the PCB market in the world will continue to grow.

During the upcoming year the European PCB market will grow by 3.7 % on US dollar basis. The European total volume is $7 billion. During 2008 the market will slow down slightly, but to remain positive with a growth of 2.9 %. The industrial and automotive electronics will be the drive force for the growth. In 2007 the global PCB market will add 7.4 % to a volume of $50.85 billion in 2007.