Material | November 16, 2007
Breakthrough for Polymer Kompositer
Polymer Kompositer with its silver based surface finishes for solar cell industry and the PCB industry, has now reached its highly desired breakthrough.
Polymer Kompositer has now reached the breakthrough the company for a long time has waited for. Both in the solar cell industry and the PCB industry the company has now reached door openings. Polymer Kompositer’s ESM 100 which is seen as a challenger on the PCB surface finish market, has now reach a true breakthrough in Great Britain. The process chemistry distributor Chestech last week signed a distribution agreement with Polymer Kompositer and the development firm Epigem in Middlesbrough has already ordered equipment to set up an ESM 100 dedicated production line at its factory that will be ready for manufacturing by the beginning of 2008.
“Epigem has will start volume production but there are two other manufacturers close to implementation as well”, Polymer Kompositer’s CEO Jens Andersson told evertiq.
Another breakthrough for Polymer Kompositer is the inking of a distribution contract with Rena. Rena, who recently acquired Höllmüller, is holding 60% of the global market within solar cell manufacturing equipment. Rena is signed to exclusively distribute Polymer Kompositer’s ESM 500 along with its equipment.
ESM 500 is an upgrade of the company’s ESM 300 which was found to have too high pH for today’s materials in the solar cell industry. The aluminium based bearer had to be masked in the surface finish adding process. That was seen as an obstacle for the manufacturers so Polymer Kompositer has no optimized the ESM process with lower pH for the aluminium materials. The upgrade was called ESM 500 and the company now keeps the ESM 300 in case the materials in the future will withstand the alkaline process chemistry.
So far Polymer Kompositer has had a hard time to get its products out on the market but Jens Andersson think that the company soon will have its ESM 500 established at a factory somewhere in Asia.
“We have received an oral order on an installation in China and that is really big. Installing a line with our process chemicals would be enough for us to be profitable”, Jens Andersson told evertiq.
Comments