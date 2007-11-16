ABB targets Foxconn in China

ABB will transfer the production of its IRB 1600 from Västerås, Sweden to ABB’s production unit in Shanghai. Foxconn is a major contributing factor for this move.

ABB wants to follow its market with its industrial robots. ABB sees great opportunities in the Chinese market and one major customer is the EMS provider Foxconn(Hon Hai Precision Industry). Foxconn is expected to buy hundreds of industrial robots from ABB Robotics this year.



50 new jobs will be created in ABB’s Chinese plant by the transfer of this product as even other electronics modules for other ABB robots will be manufactured there as well.



ABB Robotics has 4 500 employees in more than 100 countries. The company’s turnover during third quarter this year had risen by 24 percent to $344 million.



70% of the company’s turnover is related to Europe but the company is seeing today that it has to have global presence since its competitors have strong domestic markets in Germany and Japan. China is today in strong focus for ABB Robotics as the company sees a lot of opportunities in China’s electronics industry, its automotive industry. One thing that ABB Robotics Swedish manager Anders Nylander points out is that the Robot can replace people in companies with high staff change rate. For example these problems are faced by Foxconn and Flextronics which are possible major customers to ABB Robotics.