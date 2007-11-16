Test & Measurement | November 16, 2007
Göpel adds features to the Aeroflex 5800 Series ATE System
Aeroflex is now offering its 5800 Series multi-configuration, multi-function Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) system with integrated JTAG/boundary scan capabilities. The 5800 Series will feature, as an option, the PXI-based SCANFLEX platform from Göpel electronic, a leading vendor of JTAG/boundary scan solutions.
The addition of boundary scan offers 5800 Series users the advantage of structural device, board and system-level test access throughout the whole product life cycle without the need for invasive bed-of-nail access. Combining the SCANFLEX hardware with the 5800s suite of digital cards provides further test coverage for a fully integrated solution. In addition to the improved test coverage, the benefits of boundary scan include reduced test cost and time-to-market. Boundary scan is commonly used for applications involving extended test and verification, or programming concurrent programmable logic devices or high-speed flash.
“We are very pleased to be integrating the SCANFLEX interface hardware into our 5800 Series,” said Simon Dawe, ATE product manager, Aeroflex. “The addition of Göpel’s efficient, high-speed architecture gives our 5800 Series customers access to professional, integrated boundary scan capabilities, providing them with even greater flexibility and ease of use than ever before.”
“Our SCANFLEX hardware is by far the most innovative system architecture available on the market,” said Richard Ainley, Sales Specialist for Göpel electronics Ltd. in the U.K. “SCANFLEX is the only JTAG/boundary scan hardware platform that fully implements the philosophy of extended JTAG/boundary scan in a modular, open and scalable environment. SCANFLEX is a perfect fit for Aeroflex’s 5800 Series in mid-range and high-end performance applications.”
The integrated Göpel hardware consists of a controller, a TAP (Test Access Port) Transceiver, TAP Interface Card (TIC) and distributed I/O modules. The SCANFLEX hardware will offer extended fault coverage for the 5800 Series by utilising digital and analog I/O modules, and the 5800 Series’ digital suite of cards. The controller’s architecture supports data rates of up to 80MHz on up to eight independent TAPs.
“We are very pleased to be integrating the SCANFLEX interface hardware into our 5800 Series,” said Simon Dawe, ATE product manager, Aeroflex. “The addition of Göpel’s efficient, high-speed architecture gives our 5800 Series customers access to professional, integrated boundary scan capabilities, providing them with even greater flexibility and ease of use than ever before.”
“Our SCANFLEX hardware is by far the most innovative system architecture available on the market,” said Richard Ainley, Sales Specialist for Göpel electronics Ltd. in the U.K. “SCANFLEX is the only JTAG/boundary scan hardware platform that fully implements the philosophy of extended JTAG/boundary scan in a modular, open and scalable environment. SCANFLEX is a perfect fit for Aeroflex’s 5800 Series in mid-range and high-end performance applications.”
The integrated Göpel hardware consists of a controller, a TAP (Test Access Port) Transceiver, TAP Interface Card (TIC) and distributed I/O modules. The SCANFLEX hardware will offer extended fault coverage for the 5800 Series by utilising digital and analog I/O modules, and the 5800 Series’ digital suite of cards. The controller’s architecture supports data rates of up to 80MHz on up to eight independent TAPs.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments