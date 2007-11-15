UPS changes name to on365

From today Universal Power Systems Ltd have a new name - on365. Building on their 20 years of experience in the UPS and power protection industry the name has been changed to reflect their leading position in the UK data centre and enterprise power protection market and the additional services they now offer to their customers.

on365 are a major turnkey supplier of complete data centre solutions including building, power, cooling, racks, distribution, security, environmental monitoring, structured cabling, fire protection and management. They also provide comprehensive support capabilities that encompass design, installation, integrated system testing, network integration, on-site maintenance and audit and review services.



“Our company was formed over 20 years ago to provide specialist and independent advice and installation of uninterruptible power supplies (UPS)” comments Chris Smith, now Sales and Marketing Director of on365. “We aimed to sit on the side of the customer, understand the real need and provide a ‘best of breed’ solution for their exact requirements. Consequently we were continually benchmarking the performance of various manufacturers’ equipment, so that we could compare specifications and identify the best fit for our customers. As the market continues to evolve our solutions base has grown to keep up with it. on365 is now a complete solutions business for clients seeking end-to-end data centre systems.”