Astra or Electroputere may get to<br>manufacture Bombardier trains

Bombardier Transportation is looking to involve more local manufacturers to the Romanian orders and could produce hybrid trains in co-operation with Romanian manufacturers.

Bombardier is considering building trains that could be delivered to CFR Calatori, in partnership with Astra Vagoane Calatori or Electroputere Craiova, which currently assembles the underground trains delivered to Metrorex, zf reports. "We do not plan to build the trains in France. Our intention is to find a partner to enable greater Romanian involvement in the manufacturing process. We may work with Astra or with Electroputere, depending on how the latter's privatisation ends," said Jean Berge, marketing and sales vice-president of Mainline&Metros Bombardier.