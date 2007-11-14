Worldwide Launch for the Digitaltest Digitizer

Virtually every test system available requires one basic ingredient  the original CAD data. Digitizer, from Digitaltest GmbH is the only system that gets round the problem of how to test when this vital ingredient is missing.

While CAD data is at the heart of most manufacturing processes, sometimes it is not available. This can happen when a bankrupt company is taken over, a disenchanted ex-employee corrupts files, all data is lost, or there is a need to re-engineer an old product  maybe even one manufactured before the advent of CAD systems! There can be any number of reasons why the CAD data may no longer exist or be unavailable.



Sometimes the boards may be either expensive or important to the infrastructure of a system as in some aerospace, medical, military, railway, automotive and telecommunications applications. In these instances it is important to have the ability to repair or reproduce the electronics systems and to be able to test them properly. And Digitizer is the only system available in the world that can undertake this task.



Using a revolutionary reverse engineering technology, the Digitizer can extract a DIF or CAD file from any printed circuit board. The procedure is also a straight-forward one on account of the user-friendly graphical interface.