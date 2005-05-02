Electronics Production | May 02, 2005
Motorola invests in Asylum
Motorola, Inc. has made a strategic minority investment in Asylum Telecom LLC, a global provider of “turnkey” Internet-based communication solutions.
Motorola Ventures, the investment arm of Motorola, Inc. aggressively invests in early stage companies with technologies that help accelerate its vision for Seamless Mobility. Motorola Ventures made the investment in Asylum Telecom in the form of a convertible secured note. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.
Asylum has developed and launched a leading edge Internet communications technology currently serving customers in over 25 countries. Asylum’s solutions provide substantial benefits enabling customers to easily enhance their existing communications infrastructure with services that were previously too complex or too expensive.
Asylum’s product portfolio includes anytime-anywhere access, voice VPN services, converged GSM/IP mobile, and instant messaging. Via a global network of channel partners, Asylum provides a seamless solution, including full OSS/BSS (Operation and Business Support Systems) — eliminating traditional integration and deployment delays. Asylum will focus Motorola Venture’s investment towards R&D to continue building solutions that will increase communications convenience while driving down end-user cost.
"Our decision to invest in Asylum was driven by their innovative approach to VoIP and their ability to deliver a seamless user experience” said John O’Donohue, managing director of Motorola Ventures, Europe, Middle East and Africa. "This investment will enable the company to explore opportunities that leverage the exploding Internet telephony and video markets and accelerate our overall seamless mobility vision. It is our first venture investment in a company having a significant R&D and support facility in Hungary and the depth of engineering talent has impressed us.”
Founded in February 2003, Asylum is a privately-held, venture-capital funded company headquartered in New York with R&D and operational support offices in Budapest, Hungary and Massachusetts, USA.
Asylum has developed and launched a leading edge Internet communications technology currently serving customers in over 25 countries. Asylum’s solutions provide substantial benefits enabling customers to easily enhance their existing communications infrastructure with services that were previously too complex or too expensive.
Asylum’s product portfolio includes anytime-anywhere access, voice VPN services, converged GSM/IP mobile, and instant messaging. Via a global network of channel partners, Asylum provides a seamless solution, including full OSS/BSS (Operation and Business Support Systems) — eliminating traditional integration and deployment delays. Asylum will focus Motorola Venture’s investment towards R&D to continue building solutions that will increase communications convenience while driving down end-user cost.
"Our decision to invest in Asylum was driven by their innovative approach to VoIP and their ability to deliver a seamless user experience” said John O’Donohue, managing director of Motorola Ventures, Europe, Middle East and Africa. "This investment will enable the company to explore opportunities that leverage the exploding Internet telephony and video markets and accelerate our overall seamless mobility vision. It is our first venture investment in a company having a significant R&D and support facility in Hungary and the depth of engineering talent has impressed us.”
Founded in February 2003, Asylum is a privately-held, venture-capital funded company headquartered in New York with R&D and operational support offices in Budapest, Hungary and Massachusetts, USA.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments