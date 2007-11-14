Kester announces project forward focus

Kester announces Project Forward Focus, an ongoing effort to become a more focused, responsive organization. The company’s end goal is to develop a better understanding of customer needs and an accelerated timeline for new innovative new products.

In order to achieve this, Kester is now organized into three entrepreneurial business units: Metals & Chemicals, Solder Paste and Semiconductor Materials. A General Manager will oversee each business unit and be responsible for all decisions related to sales, marketing, operations, quality and research & development. Project Forward Focus allows for dedicated resources within all three newly created business units, creating for greater focus on key customers and products within each unit.



According to Roger Savage, who will continue to serve as President of Kester and work with all three business units, “The launch of Project Forward Focus is very exciting for all of Kester as it allows us to work closer with key customers and strive to better understand their current and future needs. Our innovative new products and intimate customer relationships will drive our company’s success and long-term growth.”



Customer Service contact information will not change as part of this transition, making for a seamless transition from an ordering perspective.