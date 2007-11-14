Marl LED fitted in Formula One cars

A Marl LED is to be fitted to all Formula One cars, following its approval by the FIA as the Warning Light in a mandatory Crash Severity Indication System to indicate the severity of an accident to medical rescue crews.

A ruggedised Marl LED was tested by the FIA, the governing body for Formula One motor racing worldwide, before being approved as an indicator light to show race marshals attending an accident that a driver has been exposed to potentially damaging levels of shock during a crash. The FIA’s system consists of a number of sensors around the car that measure the forces on the driver during a crash. If these exceed a specified level, the indicator light illuminates, and the driver is subjected to a compulsory medical examination.



The Marl LED specified operates at the 5V DC voltage of Formula One vehicle electrics. It is a blue lamp, featuring a smoked lens to give the maximum on-off contrast. The LED has been brightness enhanced and is fully potted and sealed to protect it against the cleaning chemicals used, as well as spillages of fuel and other substances. According to the regulations, the warning light is connected to the data logger and faces upwards. It must be recessed into the top of the survival cell no more than 150mm from the car centre line and the front of the cockpit opening and as near to the marshal neutral switch as is practical.