Stoneridge choose Cyncrona

To expand the flexibility and capacity of their production Stoneridge goes the Dual line track with SMT-Wertheim.

With this system it's possible to produce different formats at different speeds at the same time. Together with the ABS process gas cleaning system and the intelligent nitrogen control this oven presents the latest technology on the market and is an investment in the future, considering also the environment. "Together with it's representative Cyncrona SMT-Wertheim provided a custom designed solution at high reliability", Cyncrona said.