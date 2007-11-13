SMT & Inspection | November 13, 2007
Teradyne Introduces TestStation Duo
Teradyne has announced the TestStation Duo, the first fully concurrent in-circuit tester.
The TestStation Duo combines two complete and independent test modules inside a single tester frame so that manufacturers can perform simultaneous testing of two PCBs, effectively doubling their test throughput without doubling capital equipment costs or increasing their manufacturing floor space requirements. Economic benefits are achieved through reduced system acquisition costs, lower test fixture costs, fewer test operators and reduced floor space.
All of the powerful test features of the TestStation product family are available on the Duo, including SafeTest protection technologies, UltraPin II driver/sensors, and FrameScan FX vectorless test techniques. TestStation Duo is available in either the standard TestStation frame or as rack-mount components that can be integrated into automated handler equipment.
TestStation Duo features Debug Pro, a user-friendly software debug environment. The intuitive graphical interface of Debug Pro provides users with comprehensive tools, simplified command menus, and operational displays for faster debugging and qualifying of in-circuit test programs. Teradyne’s advanced test quality software analyzes the test program and generates reports to show overall test fault coverage and highlight unreliable tests that
require additional debug. A special Production Pro user interface for the Duo makes it easy for test operators to view and control the test results for each test module.
Christopher McNally, ICT marketing director at Teradyne’s Assembly Test Division, said, “The TestStation Duo provides true concurrent testing, utilizing dedicated resources for each test module. Alternative approaches have limitations that prevent all test techniques from running in parallel, ultimately limiting their test throughput and flexibility. In addition, TestStation Duo customers get the proven advantages of the industry’s fastest in-circuit test system with scalable test configurations that include the industry’s best digital test technology.”
