Foxconn may set up the R&D centre in Russia

Foxconn may set up its R&D centre in the so called special economic zone based in Russia.

According to the ViceGovenor of Saint Petersburg "the negotiations about arrangement of the R&D- centre in Petersburg are conducted at the present moment", Cnews report. He also mentioned that the future plant Foxconn will be accurately not constructed in the territory of St. Petersburg.