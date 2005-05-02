Restructuring goes on but will soon reach it's end for this time

Restructuring in Western Europe and North America is going on but will according to experts at Wall Street soon reach it's end for this time.

Restructuring charges from the beginning of the European EMS drop until now have reached $5.9 billion. The roundtable of The Wall Street Transcript’s Brian White of Kaufman Bros, estimates those charges to have reached $6-7 billion before the end of this restructuring round. When that occurs are hard to tell but Mr White believes it could take a couple of additional years.



Shawn Severson of Raymond James & Associates gives his view of the opportunities for the European restructured EMS companies. “Clearly the untapped opportunities lie in segments such as industrial, medical and military, but it is a slow process. I think a couple of companies are ahead of others - particularly Jabil, again, has laid good groundwork for penetrating and developing these industries - but overall, it's going to take quite a while to have significant penetration”, he said in The Wall Street Transcript’s ELECTRONIC MANUFACTURING SERVICES issue.